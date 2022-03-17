Baby Powder Market Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030 | Unilever, Chicco

Report Ocean published a new report on the Baby Powder Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The Baby Powder Market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Baby Powder is used to prevent diaper rash and for cosmetic uses. It may be composed of talc or corn starch. This product also contains additional ingredients such as fragrances. Baby powder can also be used as a dry shampoo, cleaning agent and freshener. The increasing innovation and new products launches is driving the growth for the baby powder market for the forecasted period. For example: in 2019, MyGlamm launches 80 products under the name baby chakra brand.

Also, rising demand for e-commerce channels is shifting consumer preference towards the purchase of personal care products which leads to the adoption & demand for Baby Powder is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the powder causes chronic respiratory problems which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Baby Powder market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high awareness among parents about the healthcare of their children which is rising the demand for the baby powder market in the region for the forecasted period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increase in mortality rate would create lucrative growth prospects for the Baby Powder market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

KCWW

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

PROCTER & GAMBLE,

Unilever

Chicco

Burt’s Bees

The Himalaya Drug Company

Beiersdorf AG

California Baby

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Talc-based

Talc-free

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Baby Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

