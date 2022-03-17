Jewellery Market Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2030 | LVMH Moet Hennessy, Signet Jewelers Limited

Report Ocean published a new report on the Jewellery Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The Jewellery Market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Jewellery client base is vast which makes it possible for the manufacturer to earn profits. Introduction of new designs and emerging fashion trends are influence the market to excel in the forecasted period. High consumption of jewelry is propelling the growth of the market in the forecasted period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation data issued in July 2020, the Indian Jewelry and gem sector estimated to be one of the largest contributors to be the global market and it is projected to have around 29 per cent of global consumption.

Furthermore, the purchasing power of consumer is increasing along with the spending power of consumers is favorable to the market. For instance, according to the World Gold Council article, August 2020, said that Chinese people have a tradition of giving gold as a gift to the younger member of the family at the special occasions. Also, manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation by leveraging the demand for cross-cultural jewelry designs which is creating lucrative demand for the jewellery market. However, high cost of jewellery might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Jewellery market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is dominating the jewellery market in the forecasted period as the per capita income is very high and people are willing to spend more on ornament products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is growing the market of jewellery market with highest CAGR for the forecasted period. Factors such as presence of key market player in the region like Tanishq, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, etc. Along with this, the popularity of wearing jewellery on occasions such as Diwali, Chinese New Year, Shogatsu, and many other propel the market growth for the forecasted years 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tiffany & Co

Chanel

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Signet Jewelers Limited

Rajesh Exports Ltd

Tanishq

Harry Winston Inc.

Chopard

Pandora Jewelry, LLC

Chow Tai Fook

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Necklace

Ring

Earrings

Bracelet

Others

By Material Outlook:

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Jewellery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

