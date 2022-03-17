Display Market  growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030| Japan Display, NEC Corporation

Display Market is valued at approximately USD 143.24 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The display mainly involves computer output surface, screen, projection surface that displays text, light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display, graphic images using a cathode ray tube, or further technologies. This can be used on devices such as smartphones, tablets, television, public transport, vehicles, and many others. A display device is an output device for the presentation of data in visual or tactile form. The increasing adoption of OLED displays in various applications, growing use of LED displays for TVs, video walls, and digital signage applications, and rising demand for interactive displays across various applications is stimulating the market demand around the world.

For instance, in 2017, the smartphone unit shipments worldwide were recorded with 1.6 billion units that exhibit a rise of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3-billion-unit smartphone shipments). Therefore, rising demand for smartphones is associated with the demand for the display, which, in turn, surges the market demand. However, high costs associated with new display technology-based products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rising demand for foldable and flexible displays is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Display market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being the early adopter of the novel technologies coupled with the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid penetration of the OLED displays, rising number of display panel manufacturing plants, and availability of the cheap workforce and raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Display market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics

LG Display

Japan Display

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

BOE Technology

Sony

AU Optronics

Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

Sharp (Foxconn)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

LCD

OLED

Micro-LED

Direct-View LED

Other

By Panel Size

Microdisplays

Small and Medium-sized Panels

Large Panels

By Product Type

Smartphones

Television Sets

PC Monitors & Laptops

Digital Signage/Large Format Displays

Automotive Displays

Tablets

Smart Wearables

Others

By Vertical

Consumer

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Transportation

Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI

Industrial & Enterprise

Education

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

