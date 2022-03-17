Volumetric Video Market Top Companies, Share and Trends Analysis, Analysis of Business 2030

Volumetric Video Market is valued at approximately USD 1.30 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Volumetric video is a field of a media production technique that captures a three-dimensional space such as a place, person or any object. Volumetrically captured objects, environment, and living entities can be transferred to the web, mobile or virtual world for natural 3D viewing. Growing e-commerce sector, rise in match viewing experience has led to the adoption of Volumetric video across the forecast period. For Instance: In April 2021, Arcturus and Japanese clothing brand ANAYI redefined online shopping. To highlight its new Spring and Summer Collection 2021, ANAYI released 19 original volumetric videos.

Also, with the Potential of volumetric video in teleconferencing, the adoption & demand for Volumetric videos is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Volumetric video market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of augmented reality technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing number of professional creative studios and the increasing adoption of volumetric video in sports, events and entertainment, and signage & advertisement application would create lucrative growth prospects for the Volumetric video market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Canon Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

4Dviews (France)

8i (New Zealand)

Google LLC (US)

Unity Technologies (US)

IO Industries Inc, (Canada)

Stereolabs Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Sports, Events, and Entertainment

Medical

Education and Training

Signage and Advertisement

Others

By Volumetric Capture:

Hardware

Camera Units

Processing Units

Software

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Volumetric Video Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Volumetric Video Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Volumetric Video Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Volumetric Video Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

