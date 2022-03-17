Transfection Technologies Market by top trends, outlook & growth forecast 2030 |Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma Aldrich

POSTED IN : PRESS-RELEASEPosted on March 12, 2022

Transfection Technologies Market to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.44 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Transfection technology is used in the production of exogenous nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA and oligonucleotide in the body cell. The transfection technology methods are widely used in genomic studies such as in vitro research, cell representation and RNA interference. Also, Transfection Technologies are used for treating injuries and illnesses that need immediate care. The Increase in prevalence of diseases, new products launches has led to the adoption of Transfection Technologies across the forecast period. For Instance: In December 2018, Polyplus-transfection SA declared the release of PEIpro-GMP, a transfection reagent for medical and industrial lentivirus and adeno-associated disease (AAV) tissue & DNA therapy.

Also, with the cost-effectiveness and less complicated methods, the adoption & demand for Transfection Technologies is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs related to the transfection technology instruments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Transfection Technologies market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in funding for research and development in transfection technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increase in the prevalence of diseases such as cancer and obesity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transfection Technologies market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

PromoKine gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma Aldrich

Promega Corporation

Lonza

Roche

Qiagen

Polyplus Transfection

MaxCyte

Mirus Bio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Transfection Method:

Instrument Based Method

Reagent Based Method

Virus Based Method

By Application:

Bio-medical Research

Therapeutic Delivery

Protein Production

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Transfection Technologies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Transfection Technologies Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Transfection Technologies Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Transfection Technologies Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the FUMIGATION SERVICE MARKET, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

