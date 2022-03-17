Consumer IAM Market Top Trends & Forecasts to 2030| Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany)

Consumer IAM Market is valued at approximately USD 8.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Consumer IAM is defined as Customer identity and access management. It is a subset of the larger concept of identity access management (IAM) and is focused specifically on managing the identities of customers who need access to corporate websites, web portals and webshops. The rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks as well as the demand to deliver a frictionless customer experience has led to the adoption of Consumer IAM across the forecast period. For Instance: According to Juniper Networks, the global cost of data breaches to enterprises is expected to reach USD 8 trillion in the coming five years
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4767
According to Hiscox Cyber Reading Readiness Report 2019, 61% of firms suffered cyber-attacks in 2018, as compared to 41% in 2017. Also, with the proliferation of cloud-based CIAM solutions and services, the adoption & demand for Consumer IAM is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Consumer IAM market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasingly implementing security and vulnerability management solutions for enabling data security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as preventing cyber-attacks and commercial espionage, and ensuring security and privacy of data to facilitate business continuity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Consumer IAM market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
ManageEngine (US)
BM (US)
Microsoft (US)
Salesforce (US)
SAP (Germany)
Broadcom (US)
Okta (US)
Akamai Technologies (US)
Ping Identity (US)
ForgeRock (US)
LoginRadius (Canada)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4767
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
Consulting
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Consumer IAM Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
ManageEngine (US)
BM (US)
Microsoft (US)
Salesforce (US)
SAP (Germany)
Broadcom (US)
Okta (US)
Akamai Technologies (US)
Ping Identity (US)
ForgeRock (US)
LoginRadius (Canada)
Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4767
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Consumer IAM Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Consumer IAM Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Consumer IAM Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the FUMIGATION SERVICE MARKET, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
Key questions answered in the Consumer IAM Market report are:
- How does a global company acquire markets?
- What are its core strategies and policies?
- What factors will influence the Consumer IAM Market over the forecast period?
- What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Fumigation Service Market?
- What are the leading competitors in the global market?
- Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/