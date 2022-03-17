Consumer IAM Market Top Trends & Forecasts to 2030| Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany)

Consumer IAM Market is valued at approximately USD 8.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Consumer IAM is defined as Customer identity and access management. It is a subset of the larger concept of identity access management (IAM) and is focused specifically on managing the identities of customers who need access to corporate websites, web portals and webshops. The rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks as well as the demand to deliver a frictionless customer experience has led to the adoption of Consumer IAM across the forecast period. For Instance: According to Juniper Networks, the global cost of data breaches to enterprises is expected to reach USD 8 trillion in the coming five years

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4767

According to Hiscox Cyber Reading Readiness Report 2019, 61% of firms suffered cyber-attacks in 2018, as compared to 41% in 2017. Also, with the proliferation of cloud-based CIAM solutions and services, the adoption & demand for Consumer IAM is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Consumer IAM market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasingly implementing security and vulnerability management solutions for enabling data security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as preventing cyber-attacks and commercial espionage, and ensuring security and privacy of data to facilitate business continuity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Consumer IAM market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ManageEngine (US)

BM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Salesforce (US)

SAP (Germany)

Broadcom (US)

Okta (US)

Akamai Technologies (US)

Ping Identity (US)

ForgeRock (US)

LoginRadius (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4767

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Consumer IAM Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

ManageEngine (US)

BM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Salesforce (US)

SAP (Germany)

Broadcom (US)

Okta (US)

Akamai Technologies (US)

Ping Identity (US)

ForgeRock (US)

LoginRadius (Canada)

Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4767

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Consumer IAM Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Consumer IAM Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Consumer IAM Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the FUMIGATION SERVICE MARKET, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key questions answered in the Consumer IAM Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Consumer IAM Market over the forecast period?

over the forecast period? What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Fumigation Service Market ?

? What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/