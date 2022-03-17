Die Casting Market  Trend specific challenges and Demand Forecast to 2030 | Kurt Die Casting, Global Autotech

Die Casting Market is valued approximately at USD 62.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Die casting is an automated casting process in which the liquid melt is pressed into a mold under high pressure and at a high filling speed. Growing end-use industries such as automobiles, construction, electronics industry and others coupled with deployment of die-cast parts as a weight reduction strategy are fueling growth in the market. According to Statista, construction industry spending worldwide increased from USD 11.5 trillion in 2018 to USD 12 trillion in 2019 and reached USD 12.5 trillion in 2020.
Also, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, export of automobile from India has increased from 436,500 units in April 2020 to June 2020 to 1,419,430 units from April 2021 to June 2021. Furthermore, growing strategic initiatives by market players to cater the rising demand coupled with technological advancements in the industry are expected to inject growth in the near future. In March 2021, Sandhar Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Unicast Autotech for acquisition of its AluminiumDie Casting Business. However, volatile raw material prices and crunch in raw material supply are anticipated to hamper the growth in coming years.
Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to show significant growth in coming years, owing to rapid growth of the end-use industries such as manufacturing and electronics and growing demand for light weight metal components in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Consolidated Metco
Diecasting Solutions
Endurance Technologies
Georg Fischer
Gibbs Die Casting
Kurt Die Casting
Global Autotech
Gnutti Carlo
Hitachi Metals
JPM Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial Applications
Others
By Process:
Pressure Die Casting
Vacuum Die Casting
Squeeze Die Casting
Others
By Raw Material:
Aluminum
Maginesium
Zinc
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Die Casting Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Die Casting Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Die Casting Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the FUMIGATION SERVICE MARKET, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
