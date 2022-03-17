Electrolysis Market 2021 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Electrolysis market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Electrolysis market by region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Electrolysis.

Market Synopsis of water electrolysis Market:

Globally, the market for water electrolysis market is growing at a CAGR of 6.31% during forecasted period (2017-2023). Electrolysis is the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen from renewable sources. It is the simplest method for producing hydrogen, where an electric current is passed through a compound thereby separating elements. Water electrolysis for hydrogen production finds its applications in various industries, such as chemicals, petroleum, glass, refineries, automobile, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, and others.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 34.20% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period.U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America. U.S. is one of the global leaders in the development of hydrogen through water electrolysis. Hydrogen and fuel cells in North America offer energy security and cleaner environment to the people. The U.S. has maintained and developed specific codes and standards to ensure that hydrogen and fuel cells products are safe and environment friendly. There are various innovation implemented for the use of hydrogen such as hydrogen-powered bus and hydrogen-powered forklifts in retail stores. The increased use of hydrogen in the U.S. is expected to drive the water electrolysis market. The factors that are responsible for the growth of the water electrolysis market are increase in use of water electrolysis in end-use, growing demand of carbon free source of energy, and the high effective way of integrating renewables through power to gas facility. Water electrolysis is generally used in the chemical industry, petroleum industry, and pharmaceutical industry. In chemical industry, water electrolysis is generally used to separte two different components by chemical reaction. The growth in chemical industry is expected to grow the water electrolysis market during the forecast period. The growth of the chemical industry in future will be driven by the developing markets due to the local players in that region.

Key Players

The key players in market includes ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Linde AG (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ProtonOnsite (U.S.), Teledyne Energy Systems Inc. (U.S.), AREVA H2Gen (France), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Erre Due s.p.a. (Italy) and Peak Scientific (Scotland).

Key Findings

> The global water electrolysis market is expected to reach USD 11,426.8 million by 2023

> Regionally, Asia Pacific has the largest market of USD 4,067.3 million by 2023

> China accounted for the largest market share of 47.02% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,205.1 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. India was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 593.3 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56%.

> On the basis of technology, Alkaline water electrolysis segment accounted for the market share registering CAGR of 5.81% during the forecasted period

> On basis of end-user, Chemical segment holds the market share of 38.87% in 2016

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

North America

> US

> Canada

> Mexico

Europe

> Germany

> UK

> France

> Rest of Europe

APAC

> China

> India

> Japan

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

> Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

Study Objectives of water electrolysis Market

> To study detail of water electrolysis market by technology, end-user, and by region in forecasted period 2023.

> To identify the market dynamics of water electrolysis market dynamics by drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges.

> To analyze various factors like value chain analysis and porters five forces model.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segment with respect to North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

> To track mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, new product development of specified company.

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of water electrolysis market.

> Suppliers and traders of water electrolysis market.

> Government, associations and industrial bodies.

> Investors and Trade experts.

> Consulting in automotive experts.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market.Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

