Industrial dust collector Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

The industrial dust collector market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Industrial dust collector market by region.

Global Industrial dust collector market is estimated to reach USD 992.5 million by 2023.

Introduction

Dust collector is primarily used to improve the quality of air by eliminating airborne particles for industrial processes. The dust collector is designed in such a way that it can handle a high volume of dust loads. It consists of numerous components, such as blower, dust filter, filter-cleaning system, and others. They are used in several industrial processes to separate dust from materials. The industrial dust collector market is principally driven by numerous factors, such as stringent government regulations, to achieve environmental compliance. The stringent government regulations will increase the adoption of the industrial dust collector to reduce the harmful emission produce during any process of manufacturing. This will result in the manufacturers buying and installing dust collectors, which will indirectly increase the sales of the dust collector. Additionally, growing application of dust collectors in the construction industry provides further boost to the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost is a major factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

For the study, global industrial dust collector market has been segmented based on component, media type, bag type, end-user, application, and region. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical, chemical industry, power industry, food & beverage industry, textile industry, construction industry, and others. Of all the end-user, the pharmaceutical sector accounted for the largest market share. Manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, such as v herbs, vitamins, minerals, and drugs, incorporates an extensive range of process that can potentially generate harmful dust. Dust in the pharmaceutical industry can pose numerous challenges, specifically harmful effects on workers. Additionally, apart from protecting the employees, dust reclamation and cross-contamination are other factors enhancing the sales of dust collectors in the pharmaceutical industry. Food & beverage is another major end-user industry and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of the global industrial dust collector market are Alstom (France), Cameron, Camfil APC (U.S.), Donaldson Company(U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), American Air Filter Company (U.S.), CECO Environmental (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Airflow Systems (U.S.), DowDuPont (U.S.), Nederman Holding AB (Sweden), Air Dynamics (U.S.), Sandler AG (Germany), Ahlstrom-Munksj? group (Sweden), and Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC (U.S.).

Objective of Global Industrial Dust Collector Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast period of the various segments and sub-segments included in global industrial dust collector market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> To identify high growth geographies and countries

> To study regional and country-specific demand and forecast for global industrial dust collector

> To cover the key segments of component, end-user, bag type, media type, application, and region

> To finalize the unit breakdown for different classifications and refer to them for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> To identify the forecast demand, for all the regions, applications, and the historical figure; to collect the data through primary and annual reports, which were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> To identify the historical trend to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Manufactures

> Raw materials suppliers

> Aftermarket suppliers

> Research Institute & education institute

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> By component, dust filter accounted for the largest market share of 34.51% in 2016, with a market value of USD 241.2 million, which is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

> Based on bag type, non-woven accounted for a market share of 75.31% in 2016, with a market value of USD 526.3 million, which is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.49%.

> Based on end-user, pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.49%.

> Geographically, Asia Pacific has been projected to have the largest market share of 44.52% in the global industrial dust collector market.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Industrial dust collector market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia Pacific is one of the major regions for the industrial dust collector, mainly due to quick industrialization and rising economic activities in developing countries, such as India and China. In APAC region, the industrial dust collector in China is expected to grow at a peak rate mainly due to supportive initiatives taken by the China government. Fine particulate has continued to be a problem for cities in China, especially the 75 cities that were part of air quality monitoring. The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) has established effective implementation of environment protection supervision that ensures improvement in the air quality. Such initiatives taken by the government of China will result in the growth of the industrial dust collector market.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> Americas

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of The World

o The Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market.Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

