Acupuncture Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Acupuncture market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Acupuncture market by region.

The global acupuncture market is expected to reach to a market value of USD 55,323.8 million by 2023 from USD 24,551.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Introduction

Acupuncture is a medical practice in which thin needles are placed at specific points in the body. It is a healing process performed by a specialized doctor having in-depth knowledge of pulse diagnosis. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, secondary lifestyle, gynecological disorders, obesity, and alcohol dependency have led to complications such as insomnia, body pain, and emotional disorders which drive the growth of the global acupuncture market. According to a study published in the Drug and Alcohol Dependence Journal in 2017, more than 100 million adults are living with chronic pain in the Americas. Additionally, factors such as advancements in acupuncture therapy and the growing geriatric population are also promoting the growth of the acupuncture market globally. Moreover, the increasing demand for complementary and alternative medicines and growing funding activities for acupuncture are likely to support the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The global acupuncture market has been segmented based on product and service, application, end user, and region.

The global acupuncture market, by product and service, has been segmented into services and products.

The global acupuncture market, by application, has been segmented into pain syndrome illness, gynecological disorders, psychological illness, and others.

By end user, the global acupuncture market has been segmented into wellness centers, hospitals and specialty clinics, and research and academic institutes.

Key Players

Seirin Corporation, Kanson, Zepter International, Cymedics GmbH & Co. KG, schwa-medico GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instruments Co., Ltd, 3B Scientific GmbH, Asia-med GmbH, Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd, and AcuMedic Ltd.

Study Objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the acupuncture industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global acupuncture market

> To estimate the market size of acupuncture from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

> To analyze the global acupuncture market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

> To compare the products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the acupuncture market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

> To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the acupuncture market

Target Audience

> Medical Device Manufacturers

> Medical Device Suppliers and Distributors

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> On the basis of product and service, the services segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.26% in 2023

> Based on application, the pain syndrome illness segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.04% by the year 2023

> Based on end user, the wellness center segment held the largest market share of 44.6% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.32% during the forecast period

> Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global acupuncture market at a CAGR of 13.53% in 2023

> The Americas is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 14.94% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

