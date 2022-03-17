Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pumas go to Champions League semis on shootout with Revs

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 12:39
Juan Dinenno of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Jonathan Bell of U.S' New England Revolution, fight for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf...
Brandon Bye of the U.S' New England Revolution heads the ball against Mexico's Pumas during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League socc...
Omar Islas of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Arnor Traustason of U.S' New England Revolution, fight for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Concaca...
Brandon Bye of the U.S' New England Revolution, left, and Sebastian Saucedo of Mexico's Pumas fight for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Co...

Juan Dinenno of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Jonathan Bell of U.S' New England Revolution, fight for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf...

Brandon Bye of the U.S' New England Revolution heads the ball against Mexico's Pumas during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League socc...

Omar Islas of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Arnor Traustason of U.S' New England Revolution, fight for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Concaca...

Brandon Bye of the U.S' New England Revolution, left, and Sebastian Saucedo of Mexico's Pumas fight for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Co...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pumas UNAM advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals 4-3 on a penalty shootout against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

The match went to penalties after Pumas went up 3-0 in regulation, pulling even on aggregate with New England, which won the first leg 3-0 at home last week.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno buried the winning penalty for Pumas, who will face Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the semifinals next month. Cruz Azul defeated Montreal 2-1 on aggregate in their quarterfinal.

Dinenno scored for Pumas in the 33rd minute, then added a second in the 49th as the Liga MX side cut into New England's advantage. Dinenno is the top scorer in Champions League play with five goals.

Pumas pulled even on aggregate with American Sebastian Saucedo's goal in the 59th.

New England advanced to the quarterfinals when its Round of 16 opponent, Haiti’s Cavaly AS, was forced to withdraw because of visa issues.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-17 15:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan