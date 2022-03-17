Alexa
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 91 imported

91 COVID cases imported from 18 countries, territories

  259
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/17 14:16
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) did not report a single local COVID case on Thursday (March 17).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed 91 imported cases and did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Imported cases

The 91 imported cases include 34 males and 57 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of these, 41 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 50 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 16 and March 16 from the Philippines (19 cases), Vietnam, France, Indonesia, Thailand, the U.S., the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the U.K., Iran, Myanmar, Malaysia, South Korea, Poland, Singapore, Brazil, and Pakistan. The country of origin of 29 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 21,583 cases. Of these, 6,036 were imported, 15,493 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
