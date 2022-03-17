Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passes pro-Taiwan resolution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Illinois House of Representatives passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Taiwan-Illinois ties and its support for the Taiwan Relations Act on Tuesday (March 15).

The resolution was introduced by the Illinois state legislature's Taiwan Friendship Caucus, which includes Representative William Davis, and was passed unanimously, CNA reported. In addition to pushing for stronger bilateral ties, the resolution calls for the finalization of a Taiwan-U.S. bilateral trade agreement and recommends Illinois companies use the name "Taiwan" when doing business with Taiwan to avoid using inappropriate terms that diminish the nation’s sovereignty.

The resolution also advocates Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations that are critical to the health, safety, and well-being of its people, and supports Taiwan's desire to contribute more to the international community.

Indiana and Michigan’s state legislatures have recently passed similar resolutions which were introduced by members of their respective Taiwan Friendship Caucuses.