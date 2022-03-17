Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passes pro-Taiwan resolution

Resolution calls for stronger Taiwan-Illinois ties, finalization of Taiwan-US BTA

  144
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/17 14:15
Illinois state legislature. (PBS photo)

Illinois state legislature. (PBS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Illinois House of Representatives passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Taiwan-Illinois ties and its support for the Taiwan Relations Act on Tuesday (March 15).

The resolution was introduced by the Illinois state legislature's Taiwan Friendship Caucus, which includes Representative William Davis, and was passed unanimously, CNA reported. In addition to pushing for stronger bilateral ties, the resolution calls for the finalization of a Taiwan-U.S. bilateral trade agreement and recommends Illinois companies use the name "Taiwan" when doing business with Taiwan to avoid using inappropriate terms that diminish the nation’s sovereignty.

The resolution also advocates Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations that are critical to the health, safety, and well-being of its people, and supports Taiwan's desire to contribute more to the international community.

Indiana and Michigan’s state legislatures have recently passed similar resolutions which were introduced by members of their respective Taiwan Friendship Caucuses.
Taiwan
Illinois
Illinois House of Representatives
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Analysts expect next US arms sale to bolster Taiwan's asymmetric defense
Analysts expect next US arms sale to bolster Taiwan's asymmetric defense
2022/03/16 20:44
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
2022/03/16 17:51
Joseph Wu responds to alleged Russian intel of Xi’s planned attack on Taiwan
Joseph Wu responds to alleged Russian intel of Xi’s planned attack on Taiwan
2022/03/16 15:37
Taiwan to receive first two Abrams tanks in June
Taiwan to receive first two Abrams tanks in June
2022/03/16 15:27
Taiwan's donations for Ukrainian refugees to be shipped to Slovakia March 17
Taiwan's donations for Ukrainian refugees to be shipped to Slovakia March 17
2022/03/16 14:07

Updated : 2022-03-17 15:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan