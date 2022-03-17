Taiwan to send delegation to Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will send a delegation including representatives of several ministries to visit the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Lithuania later this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (March 17).

After China hit out with sanctions on Lithuania last year, when the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to use its name for a new office, Taipei has succeeded in improving ties to several central and east European countries.

MOFA, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), and the Ministry of Education (MOE) have planned a trip to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Lithuania in late March, the Liberty Times reported. The visit will emphasize the training of talent, but it was not yet clear which officials would join the delegation.

In October, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) headed a 66-member delegation to improve trade relations with the same three countries.

Remus Chen (陳立國), the director-general of MOFA’s Department of European Affairs, told reporters on Thursday the group will build on the foundations laid by last October’s delegation, and closely observe local developments while sharing Taiwan’s experiences.

The inclusion of the MOE in the upcoming mission is intended to expand professional training cooperation, as Taiwan’s successful development model is based on high levels of education, Chen said.