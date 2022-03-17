Alexa
Castleton lifts Florida past Iona 79-74 in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 12:12
Castleton lifts Florida past Iona 79-74 in NIT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 points and Colin Castleton had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Florida to a 79-74 win over Iona in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Tyree Appleby and Kowacie Reeves each had 14 points for Florida (20-13).

Nelly Junior Joseph had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Gaels (25-8). Tyson Jolly and Dylan van Eyck each had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-17 15:20 GMT+08:00

