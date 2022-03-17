Luxury Travel Market Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030 | Travcoa, , Micato Safaris

Luxury Travel Market is valued approximately USD 1980.72 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Traveling preference is growing as people embraces adventures thus, the demand for luxurious travelling increases. So, companies are planning unique holiday packages for customers which is customizable. It is a personalized service, which include reliable transport, exotic stays and many more. The increasing use of social media is driving the growth for the luxury travel market. For instance: as per Statista, May 2021, there are over 1 billion Instagram monthly active users worldwide. And the increase in luxury travel is increase as the millennials are eager to spend more.

According to the Hospitality Net, consumers earning more than USD 100,000 or more are driving the growth for the luxury travel market in 2021 around 34% population of U.S. have booked a trip which was only 19% in 2020. Also, with the increasing digitalization the demand for luxury travel is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, luxury travel is expensive which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Luxury Travel market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share of luxury travel market owing to the most popular tourist destination for people across the world which is keeping the region leader for the forecasted period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region market over the forecasted period. As the rise in spending power and improving the standard of living would create lucrative growth prospects for the Luxury Travel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abercrombie & Kent USA

LLC

Cox & Kings Ltd

Travcoa

Micato Safaris

Ker & Downey

Tauck

Thomas Cook Group PLC

Scott Dunn Ltd

Kensington Tours

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tour Outlook:

Customized & Private Vacations

Safari & Adventure

Cruises

Yachting & Small Ship Expeditions

Celebration Journeys

Culinary Travel & Shopping

Others

By Age Group Outlook:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Silver Hair

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Travel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

