Entertainment Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030 | Advance, , iHeartMedia Inc.

Report Ocean published a new report on the Entertainment Market . The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The Entertainment Market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Entertainment is a type of activity which holds the attention of the audience or gives pleasure and delight. This can be an idea or a task, which in turn provides amusement or enjoyment. Entertainment can be solving daily crossword puzzle or watching a movie. The increasing product advancement has led the adoption of Entertainment across the forecast period.

For Instance: in 2021, Google launched a product named News Showcase in India. It is a global vehicle which pay news publisher for their content online. Furthermore, in 2021, Disney Plus partnered with Xbox Game Pass for a partnership for gamers for playing Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all of Microsoft’s legacy Xbox One consoles. Also, with the increasing deployment of 5G technology the adoption & demand for Entertainment is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in piracy of digital media is impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Entertainment market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key market player in the region and customers are spending a lot on the adoption of smartphones, smart devices such as digital assistants, smart speakers, IoT-enabled devices and internet for entertaining themselves. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising purchasing power of consumer and technological advancement would create lucrative growth prospects for the Entertainment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

News Corporation

Advance

iHeartMedia Inc.

Discovery, Inc.

Warner Media, LLC.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Baidu, Inc.

Grupo Globo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Books & Magazines

Films

Social media

Music & Theater, Animation

Gaming & Gambling

Outdoor Advertising

Radio Broadcasting

Amusement Park/Facilities

Sports

Toys

Art

By Application:

Wired

Wireless

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Entertainment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

