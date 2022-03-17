Eye Makeup Market Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 |The Procter & Gamble Company, , The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Eye Makeup Market is valued approximately USD 16.22 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Eye Makeup amplifies the beauty of the individual as it comprises of eye shadow, mascara, eye liner, eye pencil, eye brow, and various other products which is creating the demand for the market. The increasing technological advancement is driving the market growth for the eye makeup market. For Instance, in December 2021, Nykaa brings L’Oreal’s AI power technology of ModiFace to its platform. It’s a try it on in which customer can apply the product virtually.

Furthermore, increase in preference of waterproof and smudge proof eye market for sportswomen is also driving the market growth for the eye makeup market. Also, as modernization is increasing the production technique for eye product is creating new opportunity for the market in the forecasted period. However, the side effects with excessive usage of eye product are limiting the market growth for the market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Eye Makeup market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high demand for mascara, liner, and shadow product is growing significantly which is propelling the market region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing research and development of the market. Because the consumer preference is shifting towards the organic product.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avon Products, Inc

L’Oreal S.A

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Unilever

Shiseido Company, Limited

COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT LTD

Chanel S.A.

Amway

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Liner

Eye Pencil

Eye Brow

Others

By Source:

Chemical

Natural

Organic

Halal

Other

By Sales Channel:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Pharmacies

Health & Beauty Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Other

By Pricing:

Economic

Premium

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Eye Makeup Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

