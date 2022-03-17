Hoodies Segments, Size and Demand Analysis 2021-2030 | Nike, Adidas

Hoodies Market Size, Share, Trend Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2030

Posted on March 12, 2022

Report Ocean published a new report on the Hoodies Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The Hoodies Market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Hoodies are the type of clothing that has entered the fashion industry long before. They are cool to wear no matter what season of the year it is. In addition hoodies are comfortable and can be easily weared while travelling. The increasing number of retail stores in turn increase the sales of hoodies. For instance: as per Statista, the sales of retail market in 2016 was 84.3 billion which raised to 104.8 billion in 2021. According to Retail Association of India (RAI), the retail industry achieved 96% sales in September 2021, which is driven by rising demand of consumers.

Also, Zara has went out of stock for the 2020 winter collection. Oversized dickeys, sweater vests, leather pants, and other items were introduced by the brand. Also, men and women, wearing this while working out. Which helps you sweat more which leads to more detoxing, and more detoxing means a good workout thus the adoption & demand for Hoodies is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, customers think that hoodies are just for seasonal wearing which restrain the growth of the hoodie market in the forecasted period 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Hoodies market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is holding the largest share of hoodies market as the winter wear apparel use in the region holds a significant share due to changing weather conditions in the countries of Southeast Asia. Whereas, Rest of the World is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as sudden changes in low-temperature conditions in the African countries have contributed to the rise in demand for the products over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nike

Adidas

Chanel

Prada

Louis Vuitton

Burberry

PUMA

Zara

Forever 21

Champion

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Men

Women

Children

By Application:

Online Store

Supermarket

Direct Store

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hoodies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Hoodies Market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

