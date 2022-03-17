Kaprizov scores 2 goals to help Wild beat Bruins 4-2

Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, is double-teamed along the boards by Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) and Brandon Carlo (25) in the first period of... Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, is double-teamed along the boards by Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) and Brandon Carlo (25) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with Kirill Kaprizov (97) after Kaprizov scored his second goal in the first period of the team's NHL ho... Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with Kirill Kaprizov (97) after Kaprizov scored his second goal in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) lands a punch to the head of Minnesota Wild's Brandon Duhaime during a fight in the first period of an NHL hockey g... Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) lands a punch to the head of Minnesota Wild's Brandon Duhaime during a fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Both received major penalties for fighting. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) watches a goal by Kirill Kaprizov against Boston Bruins' goalie Jeremy Swayman, right, during the first period of a... Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) watches a goal by Kirill Kaprizov against Boston Bruins' goalie Jeremy Swayman, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) is caught between Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) and goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) during the third period of an N... Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) is caught between Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) and goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway, lower right, watches his go-ahead goal off Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, center, during the third period of a... Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway, lower right, watches his go-ahead goal off Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, center, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) and Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March... Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) and Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal it.

Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at 7:56 of the third for his sixth goal of the season and second in two games.

It came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.

Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon had two assists.

Boston was without captain Patrice Bergeron, who will be out at least two games due to the risk of infection in a previous arm injury.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bruins.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots and Columbus topped Ottawa to extend its winning streak to three games.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Blue Jackets (31-27-3).

Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves. Ottawa (21-34-5) has lost three straight.

___

