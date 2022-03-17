Alexa
China’s new move to lure Taiwanese agricultural businesses warrants caution: COA

Authorities concerned over possible transfer of agricultural techniques, urge discretion

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/17 12:50
Locals buy fruit at a stall Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Taipei, Taiwan. 

Locals buy fruit at a stall Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Taipei, Taiwan.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The agricultural authorities are sounding an alarm over China's recent relaxing of rules for Taiwanese seeking to establish businesses there.

China on Wednesday (March 16) posted a notice that it claimed will support Taiwanese interested in opening a business in the country. Taiwanese citizens can now apply to engage in any of 122 types of trade in designated Chinese cities, from plant cultivation and husbandry to consumer goods manufacturing.

The broad spectrum of businesses includes many in the agricultural sector, prompting Taiwanese officials to send a warning. Any agricultural investment in China should be made discreetly, given that past incidents resulted in losses for Taiwanese businesses, CNA cited Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) as saying.

Chen was referring to similar policies Beijing has introduced over the years that he believes were intended to steal Taiwan’s techniques. One example was the large-scale export of Taiwanese groupers incentivized by the ECFA, a controversial cross-strait free trade agreement inked in 2010 that some have blamed on the outflow of Taiwan’s aquaculture technology.

There is also the litany of arbitrary bans Beijing has imposed on Taiwanese fruits without regard for international trade rules, reckoned Chen, such as those on pineapples and custard apples. In January, Taiwanese groupers have also been banned from the Chinese market, in a move local fishermen say was politically motivated, per Newsmarket.

While he backs the idea of greater cross-strait cooperation for mutual benefit on the condition that rights to plant varieties and other intellectual property issues are addressed, Chen stressed that “Taiwan has an enviable strength in agriculture, and we should look farther beyond the single Chinese market.”
ECFA
China
Taiwan
Council of Agriculture
agricultural sector

