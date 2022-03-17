Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Green scores 21, Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 10:28
Green scores 21, Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis in NIT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Saint Louis 80-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points and five assists for Northern Iowa (20-11). Trae Berhow added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Gibson Jimerson had 20 points for the Billikens (23-12). Francis Okoro added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-17 12:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan