Taiwan’s Gogoro introduces SSmartcore technology platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced introduced its SSmartcore technology platform on its new SuperSport electric two-wheeler on Wednesday (March 16).

The SSmartcore platform provides high-speed computing power with an expandable open architecture that boosts the processing speed and connectivity of the electronic control and motor controller units, increasing memory, long-distance remote monitoring, and I/O control, Gogoro said. The new platform has three times the computing power of Gogoro’s current electric scooters.

SSmartcore allows the motor and digital throttle to integrate with the rest of Gogoro’s iQ system and sensors, boosting motor control and power calibration to provide intelligent traction control. The higher processing power enables the motor to make millisecond adjustments to torque and power to reduce lag in power delivery.

The platform also includes a new cruise control feature, according to Gogoro, and it takes advantage of LTE wireless connectivity for the first time. This gives riders increased remote control, locking/unlocking, trunk opening, and real-time location.

With the SSmartcore platform, Gogoro has also developed the world’s first digital traction control system for two-wheel electric vehicles. The platform can track wheel rotation in relation to motor output, detecting any loss of grip and instantly adjusting torque output until traction is regained, the company said.

SSmartcore will also be available to the company’s Powered By Gogoro Network vehicle partners through Gogoro Development Kits later this year.

“As an industry leader and innovator, Gogoro is committed to introducing new foundational technologies that set the stage for innovation of smart two-wheel vehicles from Gogoro and our partners,” said Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke (陸學森).