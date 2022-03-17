Joel Embiid, James Harden lead 76ers past Cavaliers, 118-114

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers argues a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday,... Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers argues a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) shoots from between Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and Lamar Stevens (8) during the second half of an NBA baske... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) shoots from between Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and Lamar Stevens (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden added 21 points and added 11 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-114 on Wednesday night.

Embiid was a game-time decision with a sore back, but showed no signs of the injury on his 28th birthday. The All-Star center shot 13 of 19 from the field and had five assists in 35 minutes.

Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers.

NUGGETS 127, WIZARDS 109

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help Denver cruise past Washington.

Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points — all with Denver — and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season. He shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted.

Deni Avdija scored 19 points for Washington.

HORNETS 115, HAWKS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, P.J. Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points off the bench and Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges each had 18 points.

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young had 15 assists but was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.