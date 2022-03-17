Alexa
Holmes scores 20 to lift Dayton over Toledo 74-55 in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 09:33
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton topped Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Koby Brea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (24-10). Kobe Elvis added 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-8). Ryan Rollins added 14 points and RayJ Dennis had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-17 12:19 GMT+08:00

