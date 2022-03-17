Alexa
Taiwan joins YouTube to promote its pop music in Southeast Asia

YouTube to offer analytics on videos featuring Taiwanese artists to aid future marketing campaigns

  139
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/17 11:05
Taiwanese artist Julia Wu. (TAICCA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced on Wednesday (March 16) a collaboration with YouTube to promote its music to global audiences in hopes this will generate revenue for the country's music industry.

The program will see five select artists and bands featured in a series of music videos with multilingual subtitles that incorporate virtual reality and iconic Taiwan-themed backdrops. The videos seek to provide an immersive audio experience, said the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture and the organizer of the event.

The lineup includes musicians from various genres, including the award-winning Crowd Lu (盧廣仲), heavy metal band Flesh Juicer (血肉果汁機), R&B singer Julia Wu (吳卓源), pop musician Leo Wang (Leo王), and boy band 831 (八三夭).

Taiwan boasts a diverse Mandopop scene, and the project will help these artists reach a global audience, said Sun Lee (李善貞), head of Music (Korea & Greater China) and Artist Relations (APAC) at YouTube. The initiative will be used to explore ways to turn web traffic into revenue, noted TAICCA CEO Izero Lee (李明哲).

After the videos are released, the streaming platform will provide data on engagement, particularly in the Southeast Asian market. This will paint a clearer picture of the region’s viewing behaviors and preferences and serve as a reference for future marketing campaigns.

The videos will be published on the YouTube channels of the five featured musical acts on March 21 at 8 p.m. Check out this clip for a teaser of the project.
