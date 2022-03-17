AP source: Slugger Kris Bryant signing with Colorado Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because its completion is pending a successful physical.

Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants' five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite a midseason slump that precipitated the trade, Bryant earned his fourth career All-Star selection during a solid rebound from a rough year at the plate in 2020.

The Rockies clearly liked what they saw: Bryant landed a huge free-agent deal to move to Colorado as a middle-of-the-order bat and a fielder who can play third base, first base or the outfield. Bryant also is an obvious candidate to join Charlie Blackmon among the Rockies' designated hitters.

The 2015 NL Rookie of the Year's right-handed swing also will offset the left-handed slant to the outfield lineup for the Rockies, who haven't won a playoff game since 2009.

They've made a major investment in being competitive in the NL West after their roster upheaval over the past year-plus, including last year's trade of Nolan Arenado and the impending probable departure of Trevor Story.

Bryant is a career .278 hitter with 167 homers and 487 RBIs, but he is about to get a full season of play at hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has batted .263 (15-for-57) with two homers, nine RBIs and a .757 OPS.



