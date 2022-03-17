Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gladney, Williams agree to deals with Arizona Cardinals

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 06:54
Gladney, Williams agree to deals with Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract and also brought back tight end Maxx Williams on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old Gladney was found not guilty of a felony assault charge last week, according to online records from Dallas County, Texas. The cornerback was arrested last April after allegedly assaulting a woman and released by the Minnesota Vikings in August after he was indicted by a grand jury. He did not play during the 2021 season.

The first-round pick out of TCU played in all 16 games as a rookie during the 2020 season and had 81 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Williams started five games for the Cardinals last season and had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown before a knee injury ended his season. He'll man the tight end spot with Zach Ertz, who was re-signed to a three-year deal on Monday.

The Cardinals also announced they had released defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-17 09:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: Leaked FSB document
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: Leaked FSB document
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
35% of people over 40 in Taipei unmarried
35% of people over 40 in Taipei unmarried