By JOSH DUBOW , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/17 06:57
AP source: 49ers agree to deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

A person familiar with the deal said it is worth $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn't been announced.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The 27-year-old Ridgeway provides the Niners with another option on the interior defensive line after losing D.J. Jones to Denver in free agency.

Ridgeway has played 65 games over six seasons with Indianapolis and Philadelphia after being drafted in the fourth round out of Texas by the Colts in 2016.

He played all 17 games and about one-third of the defensive snaps last season for the Eagles with 20 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

The 49ers also announced that they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agent linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

San Francisco declined to tender an offer to defensive lineman Kentavius Street.

Updated : 2022-03-17 09:15 GMT+08:00

