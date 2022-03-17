AP PHOTOS: Day 21: Ukraine war toll seen in drawing, tears

A group of people fleeing Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A group of people fleeing Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Flowers are placed around the graves of Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16,... Flowers are placed around the graves of Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 20... People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A man jokes as he reacts to the camera while building a trench with soldiers and neighbors, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ro... A man jokes as he reacts to the camera while building a trench with soldiers and neighbors, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukrainian military servicemen prepare to fire salutes during the funeral of their comrades, Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk, in Starychi, western Ukrain... Ukrainian military servicemen prepare to fire salutes during the funeral of their comrades, Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk, in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

German pianist of Italian descent Davide Martello, plays piano at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, for people who ... German pianist of Italian descent Davide Martello, plays piano at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, for people who fled the war from Ukraine, background. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

An elderly woman cries during the funeral procession of Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wedn... An elderly woman cries during the funeral procession of Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A soldier embraces a relative fleeing the war, minutes before departing by bus to Poland, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/... A soldier embraces a relative fleeing the war, minutes before departing by bus to Poland, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Damaged vehicles sit among debris and in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy) Damaged vehicles sit among debris and in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

A child's drawing is hung next to a first aid bag inside a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A child's drawing is hung next to a first aid bag inside a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces smokes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces smokes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

A soldier drinks tea during a break at a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A soldier drinks tea during a break at a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A bird flies backdropped by an "I love Ukraine" sign in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, amid a curfew. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A bird flies backdropped by an "I love Ukraine" sign in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, amid a curfew. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/... A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 20... People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A child’s drawing hanging at a military checkpoint shows a person with a Ukrainian flag in one hand — and in the other, a large, black gun pointed at a green tank. A Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage embraces a relative heading to Poland to flee the war. And an elderly Ukrainian woman wipes away tears during a funeral procession.

These are just a few of the images captured on Day 21 of the war in Ukraine, revealing violence, displacement and mourning. Across the country, Russia's deadly bombardment continued, even as political leaders from both sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

In the western Ukrainian city of Starychi, a crowd of people heard serviceman fire gun salutes at the funeral of Roman Mak and Mykola Mykutiuk, soldiers who were killed when Russian missiles on Sunday struck a military training base.

In Kharkiv, a woman carefully crossed a rubble-strewn street, holding for balance an umbrella in one hand, and a Ukrainian army volunteer's hand in the other.

And at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, refugees of the war looked on as a man played a piano with a peace sign painted on it.