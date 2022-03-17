Embattled Chelsea beats Lille to reach CL quarters

Lille's Sven Botman, left, and Chelsea's Kai Havertz fight for the ball during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lil... Lille's Sven Botman, left, and Chelsea's Kai Havertz fight for the ball during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah lies injured on the ground during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at t... Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah lies injured on the ground during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, background, and Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson fight for the ball during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, socc... Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, background, and Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson fight for the ball during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match... Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Lille's Burak Yilmaz controls the ball during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierr... Lille's Burak Yilmaz controls the ball during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16... Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League, second leg, round of 16, soccer match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

LILLE, France (AP) — Much remains uncertain about Chelsea's future, but for now the reigning champion is through to the Champions League quarterfinals.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal Wednesday to help the embattled Premier League club progress with a 2-1 win at Lille, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea, whose future has been left in doubt after Britain and the European Union froze the assets of owner Roman Abramovich, did not create much but was clinical against the French league champion.

Pulisic canceled out a penalty from Burak Ylmaz with a goal at the stroke of halftime and Azpilicueta scored the winner in the 71st minute.

Chelsea had won the opening leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last month.

Abramovich’s assets were frozen after he was sanctioned over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the British government action, Chelsea will operate through the end of this season with a special license that among other restrictions prohibits the team from selling new tickets or merchandise, or signing new players.

Abramovich, whose $2 billion investment in Chelsea over 19 years transformed the team into a force in European soccer, had put the club up for sale even before those measures were announced, amid growing calls for his name to be added to the list of sanctioned oligarchs.

The owners of the Chicago Cubs said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy the Premier League club.

