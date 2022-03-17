Villarreal wins 3-0 at Juventus to reach CL quarterfinals

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Juventus and Villarreal a... Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Juventus and Villarreal at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Europa League champion Villarreal scored three second-half goals in a convincing 3-0 win at Juventus on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Substitute Gerard Moreno converted a penalty, then Pau Torres was left unmarked to redirect in a corner before Arnaut Danjuma added another spot kick.

Villarreal advanced 4-1 on aggregate as two-time winner Juventus was eliminated at home in the round of 16 for the third consecutive season.

“That’s soccer,” Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado said. “We had a good first half with some chances. In the second half we tried to move the ball around more to create spaces but they were placed well.”

It’s the first time in 13 years that Villarreal has reached the last eight.

In Wednesday’s other match, defending champion Chelsea advanced 4-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 win at Lille.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held Friday.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Benfica also advanced to the last eight.

Juventus sorely missed captain Giorgio Chiellini, who never left the bench following an injury layoff, and fellow center back Leonardo Bonucci, who was still out injured.

The Bianconeri were eliminated by Lyon and Porto at Allianz Stadium the last two years under Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, respectively. With Massimiliano Allegri having returned as coach this season, the trend was expected to be broken. But after a strong first half, Juventus was broken down midway through the second half.

The penalty was awarded after a VAR ruling determined that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani fouled Francis Coquelin. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has saved three straight penalties in Serie A and got his gloves on Moreno’s kick but couldn’t stop it.

Torres then netted from close range after a corner was flicked on. A handball from Matthijs de Ligt set up Danjuma’s spot kick.

With the away goals rule no longer in use, both teams needed to win to advance.

Juventus had several chances early on, including when Dušan Vlahović hit the crossbar with one touch following a cross from Mattia De Sciglio, and a header from Álvaro Morata. Giovani Lo Celso curled wide in Villarreal’s best chance of the first half.

At the start of the second half, it appeared that Villarreal was content to sit back and defend and try to get take the game to extra time and a shootout. But when Moreno came on, the momentum shifted.

