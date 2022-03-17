Alexa
English Summaries

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 06:10
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Brighton 0, Tottenham 2

Tottenham: Cristian Romero (37), Harry Kane (57).

Halftime: 0-1.

Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2

Liverpool: Diogo Jota (54), Roberto Firmino (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1

Nottingham Forest: Djed Spence (55), Ryan Yates (83), Brennan Johnson (87).

QPR: Andre Gray (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cardiff 2, Stoke 1

Cardiff: Thomas Doyle (39), Jordan Hugill (43).

Stoke: Lewis Baker (23).

Halftime: 2-1.

Coventry 0, Hull 2

Hull: Richard Smallwood (3), Ryan Longman (27).

Halftime: 0-2.

Luton Town 4, Preston 0

Luton Town: Luke Berry (9, 42), Fred Onyedinma (28), Bambo Diaby (59).

Halftime: 3-0.

Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0

Millwall: Benik Afobe (27, 57).

Halftime: 1-0.

Peterborough 2, Swansea 3

Peterborough: Sammie Szmodics (51), Jack Marriott (63).

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (44, 71), Joel Piroe (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

