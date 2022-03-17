Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 05:42
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak to each other during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Frid...

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak to each other during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Frid...

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned Wednesday from the multi-sport European Championships in August.

Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee.

“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said.

The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.

Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-17 07:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: Leaked FSB document
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: Leaked FSB document
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
35% of people over 40 in Taipei unmarried
35% of people over 40 in Taipei unmarried