Kane scores again in Tottenham's 2-0 win at Brighton in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 05:31
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored for the fourth straight Premier League game in a 2-0 win at Brighton on Wednesday that kept his team in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The England captain ran onto Rodrigo Bentancur’s throughball and delivered a low finish inside the near post for Tottenham’s second goal in the 57th minute at the Amex Stadium.

Kane, who missed an open goal from an acute angle early in the game, has rediscovered his best form with goals against Manchester United, Everton and Leeds in his previous three games. Including a double against Manchester City last month, it’s seven goals in six games for Kane and 12 for the season in the league.

Cristian Romero put Spurs into the lead in the 37th in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with Dejan Kulusevski’s long-range effort deflecting in off the defender for his first goal for the club.

Tottenham moved above Wolverhampton into seventh place and to within two points of fifth-place Manchester United, as they battle with fourth-place Arsenal for the final Champions League qualification spot.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

