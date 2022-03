Wednesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Taylor Fritz (20), United States, def. Alex de Minaur (29), Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Alize Cornet, France, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, walkover.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7.