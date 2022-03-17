New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|214.30
|218.60
|211.30
|218.60
|Up
|6.30
|May
|217.25
|Up
|6.45
|May
|211.25
|219.30
|210.70
|217.50
|Up
|6.35
|Jul
|211.35
|219.10
|210.50
|217.25
|Up
|6.45
|Sep
|210.75
|218.15
|209.55
|216.30
|Up
|6.55
|Dec
|208.10
|215.80
|207.60
|214.15
|Up
|6.65
|Mar
|205.50
|213.25
|205.30
|211.70
|Up
|6.70
|May
|203.60
|211.40
|203.55
|209.90
|Up
|6.70
|Jul
|201.20
|209.00
|201.15
|207.50
|Up
|6.65
|Sep
|198.30
|206.15
|198.25
|204.75
|Up
|6.70
|Dec
|194.40
|202.50
|194.40
|201.05
|Up
|6.65
|Mar
|196.35
|197.80
|196.35
|197.80
|Up
|6.60
|May
|194.65
|196.00
|194.65
|196.00
|Up
|6.65
|Jul
|193.35
|194.70
|193.35
|194.70
|Up
|6.95
|Sep
|190.90
|192.65
|190.90
|192.65
|Up
|7.55
|Dec
|187.35
|189.15
|187.35
|189.15
|Up
|7.10