BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 214.30 218.60 211.30 218.60 Up 6.30
May 217.25 Up 6.45
May 211.25 219.30 210.70 217.50 Up 6.35
Jul 211.35 219.10 210.50 217.25 Up 6.45
Sep 210.75 218.15 209.55 216.30 Up 6.55
Dec 208.10 215.80 207.60 214.15 Up 6.65
Mar 205.50 213.25 205.30 211.70 Up 6.70
May 203.60 211.40 203.55 209.90 Up 6.70
Jul 201.20 209.00 201.15 207.50 Up 6.65
Sep 198.30 206.15 198.25 204.75 Up 6.70
Dec 194.40 202.50 194.40 201.05 Up 6.65
Mar 196.35 197.80 196.35 197.80 Up 6.60
May 194.65 196.00 194.65 196.00 Up 6.65
Jul 193.35 194.70 193.35 194.70 Up 6.95
Sep 190.90 192.65 190.90 192.65 Up 7.55
Dec 187.35 189.15 187.35 189.15 Up 7.10

Updated : 2022-03-17 04:45 GMT+08:00

