AP source: Rams CB Darious Williams headed to hometown Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars wasted little time spending the money they saved by cutting veteran linebacker Myles Jack.

And they gave it to a hometown guy.

The Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams agreed Wednesday to a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free-agent deals can't be formalized until the new league year begins.

Williams and six others are expected to officially agree to terms with the Jaguars when free agency begins Wednesday afternoon. Jacksonville has committed $260 million — more than $155 million guaranteed — to the seven newcomers during the league's legal tampering window.

Williams will give the Jaguars a third starting-caliber cornerback. He joins veteran Shaquill Griffin and second-year pro Tyson Campbell in the defensive backfield, along with safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco.

Williams, who was born and raised in Jacksonville, had 71 tackles and nine pass break-ups for the Super Bowl champions last season. He signed with the Rams in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from University of Alabama-Birmingham.

The Jaguars created $8.35 million in salary-cap space by releasing Jack, who started 82 games over the last six seasons. The team might not be done parting with aging veterans, either. They want to primarily build through the draft, though, which explains why so many of the free-agent deals are relatively short-term contracts.

The other pending newcomers:

— Arizona receiver Christian Kirk is signing a four-year, $72 million contract that includes $37 million guaranteed.

— Washington guard Brandon Scherff is getting a three-year, $49.5 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed.

— New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is landing a one-year, $9 million contract that includes $8.25 million guaranteed.

— Las Vegas receiver Zay Jones is signing a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed.

— Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun is getting a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $28 million guaranteed.

— New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi is landing a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed.

