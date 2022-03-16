Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175 26-6-0 15-7-6 9-1-2
m-Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 23-4-2 18-9-3 11-6-0
a-Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171 19-5-4 19-10-2 11-5-1
a-Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181 21-7-2 17-10-3 9-5-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157 20-5-3 18-12-2 8-4-0
m-Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164 17-9-5 19-7-4 11-4-2
Boston 60 37 18 5 79 182 161 18-10-2 19-8-3 12-3-1
Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172 15-11-5 18-7-5 11-5-1
Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222 17-12-3 13-15-0 8-11-0
N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161 14-12-4 10-12-5 6-5-2
Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228 16-12-4 8-17-3 6-9-2
New Jersey 60 22 33 5 49 182 214 14-14-3 8-19-2 8-10-2
Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 11-16-4 9-16-4 7-10-4
Ottawa 59 21 33 5 47 157 194 11-18-2 10-15-3 5-10-1
Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206 11-15-6 7-15-5 4-11-4
Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230 8-18-2 8-18-6 5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 24-3-3 19-10-2 13-5-2
p-Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143 18-5-5 18-11-2 8-6-1
c-St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 20-7-3 14-10-5 12-5-3
c-Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167 18-11-0 17-10-4 13-6-1
p-Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176 15-13-3 18-8-5 6-6-2
Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193 17-7-1 17-13-3 8-8-1
p-Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192 17-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0
Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 16-13-3 16-13-1 11-5-1
Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173 20-8-1 12-15-2 13-8-2
Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177 14-11-4 16-13-3 8-4-5
Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 16-11-2 12-12-8 11-6-5
Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 16-11-4 11-14-7 10-7-3
San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185 14-13-4 12-12-4 6-6-3
Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 11-15-5 11-15-4 4-11-5
Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216 9-20-1 11-16-3 6-11-1
Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220 10-17-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Edmonton 7, Detroit 5

Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0

Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-17 00:09 GMT+08:00

