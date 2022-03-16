Infection Surveillance Service Market, Size Estimation, Share 2022, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, , Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming  Status and Forecast to 2030

The global infection surveillance market value was at $407.01 million in 2020. The global infection surveillance market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Infection surveillance, the service used for determining the areas for improvement in infection prevention and control programs, is defined as the service for measuring the success of the programs. Infection surveillance is a service that collects data to be used by hospitals for benchmarking surgical site infection rates. Its purpose is to ensure accurate preventive measures are implemented by continuously monitoring and interpreting the health data.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factor: Growing healthcare-associated infections, government funding for various programs related to infection surveillance, surgical procedures, geriatric population, and adoption of infection surveillance software among healthcare workers are the factors driving the growth of infection surveillance services.

Growth Factor: A rise in bacterial resistance to antibiotics is driving the market’s growth.

Restraint Factor: During the forecast period, the high cost of software associated with infection surveillance services is forecast to hinder the market growth.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The outbreak of Covid-19 began in December 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic has evolved from a regional crisis to a global one in just a few weeks. Global Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

There is a positive expectation that the Covid-19 outbreak will positively affect the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. Covid-19 has put tremendous pressure on healthcare systems around the globe, and the threat of healthcare-associated infections is rising among Covid-19 patients. It can lead to an increase in the infection surveillance services market.

Regional Impact

The infection surveillance services market in North America was led by the country in 2020 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. Due to increases in the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, growth in healthcare expenditure, and technological advances in infection surveillance solutions.

A rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, the aging global population, the trend of self-medication, and the rising adoption of infection surveillance software among healthcare workers will drive the Asia-Pacific region’s CAGR the highest from 2021 to 2027.

Key Players

Several leading prominent players in the global infection surveillance services market are:

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

BioVigil

Alpha Source Inc.

Gojo Industries Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Premier Inc.

RLDatix

Wolters Kluwer

Others

Recent Developments in the Market

In 2021, A U.S.-based company, IBM Corporation, has acquired BoxBoat (US). In the acquisition of BoxBoat, IBM will expand its container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advancing its hybrid cloud strategy.

In 2021, BAXTER International, a global leader in renal care, announced the launch of the Sharesource Analytics 1.0 premium module, a revolutionary digital health platform for home-based peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients. Sharesource Analytics 1.0 provides healthcare professionals with a comprehensive dashboard showing trend data from their patients’ home dialysis treatments within the Sharesource remote patient management platform.

In 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a global leader in medical technology, released a high-throughput diagnostic system that uses robotics to perform molecular testing in core laboratories and other central lab settings.

In 2021, RLDatix, a global leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced the acquisition of UK-based Allocate Software, a leading provider of human capital management solutions that assist healthcare organizations in providing high-quality care.

In 2020, Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) enhanced its infection surveillance software Sentri 7 with artificial intelligence to identify patients at risk of Clostridioides difficile (C. diff).

Market Segmentation

Market segmentation for infection surveillance services includes Offering, Infection Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Software On-Premise Web-based

Services Training and Consulting Services Implementation Services Product Support and Maintenance Services



Segmentation based on Infection Type

Hospital-acquired pneumonia

Bloodstream infections

Surgical site infections

Gastrointestinal infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Academic Institutes

Long term care facilities

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

