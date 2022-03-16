Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 16, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy, nice;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;16;79%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny, windy, cooler;26;19;WNW;35;53%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;12;1;Cool with rain;10;5;SSW;9;69%;97%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. shower or two;23;11;A little p.m. rain;14;10;WSW;12;74%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Hazy sun and mild;15;8;Mostly sunny;11;2;SW;21;66%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;3;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-5;NE;9;66%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;10;2;Colder, p.m. rain;4;3;NW;11;90%;96%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and frigid;-12;-24;Partly sunny, frigid;-12;-22;NE;18;89%;4%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;32;19;Sunny and very warm;35;23;SE;13;44%;4%;9

Athens, Greece;Turning sunny;15;5;Showers around;16;6;NNE;10;65%;92%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;23;14;Mostly sunny;25;16;N;8;45%;5%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;14;4;Hazy and warmer;18;5;SW;12;25%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SSE;6;88%;93%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny;34;19;ESE;9;33%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;35;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;S;12;66%;53%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy, hazy sun;15;12;Windy;17;12;NE;39;73%;98%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;13;2;Colder, p.m. sleet;2;-1;SE;9;45%;74%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;12;4;Mostly cloudy;9;0;ESE;11;71%;16%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;13;4;Partly sunny, mild;15;5;NNW;13;61%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little rain;21;9;SE;7;71%;89%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;A t-storm around;27;19;ENE;14;71%;55%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;11;1;Mostly sunny;14;1;E;12;46%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mild with hazy sun;17;7;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;1;NNE;12;70%;25%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;7;0;Cooler;6;-4;ENE;21;47%;6%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;8;-2;Mostly sunny;13;-3;ENE;10;53%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;29;20;High clouds, humid;30;17;ESE;10;67%;60%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;18;A t-storm around;27;19;NNE;8;51%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and mild;20;11;Cooler;15;9;NE;22;57%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Cool with sunshine;18;9;Sunny;19;10;NNE;10;33%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Mostly sunny;26;17;SSE;12;53%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;19;ESE;6;62%;71%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;24;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;SE;13;57%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Some sun;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;16;4;NE;12;67%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;11;69%;69%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then some sun;6;2;Periods of rain;8;1;WNW;19;77%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;17;Sunny and nice;24;17;N;20;70%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;26;12;A t-storm around;23;7;SW;23;59%;92%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;34;26;Mostly cloudy;33;25;NE;18;66%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, less humid;34;22;Hazy and very warm;35;23;E;10;48%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;11;-1;A little a.m. snow;4;-5;SW;11;80%;77%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;34;21;Hot with hazy sun;37;22;WSW;6;44%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;7;71%;71%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;9;2;A couple of showers;13;2;WSW;23;71%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Sunny and very warm;23;8;WSW;14;45%;87%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;15;12;Showers around;18;14;ENE;11;75%;75%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;22;Low clouds and humid;28;22;SE;8;79%;70%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;A t-storm in spots;24;16;ESE;11;80%;73%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;ESE;12;67%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Lots of sun, cooler;6;-3;Partly sunny;3;-2;S;9;78%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;High clouds;33;25;Partly sunny;34;26;SE;11;54%;38%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;20;A morning shower;27;20;WSW;8;82%;57%;8

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;22;57%;15%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny, warm;38;24;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;ESE;10;15%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;33;18;Hot, becoming breezy;34;20;NE;17;33%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;7;2;A little p.m. rain;9;0;NE;13;74%;83%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds, warm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;10;75%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and breezy;26;24;Hazy sun and warmer;33;23;NNW;21;27%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;14;NNE;11;80%;75%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;23;7;Sunny and mild;20;8;SE;9;37%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;W;19;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;27;14;Hazy sunshine;29;15;S;9;51%;3%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy with hazy sun;28;15;Breezy in the a.m.;30;17;N;25;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;5;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-5;ENE;14;43%;3%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;30;24;Windy, a p.m. shower;29;25;ENE;29;58%;48%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;E;8;66%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;37;24;Plenty of sun;35;23;SSW;10;49%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;W;6;78%;97%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;10;3;A little p.m. rain;13;4;ESE;9;72%;84%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;Mostly cloudy;34;26;SW;12;67%;29%;6

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;SSE;12;73%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with hazy sun;17;12;Increasing clouds;21;11;NE;15;58%;10%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rain this afternoon;13;2;Partly sunny;13;4;WSW;10;64%;5%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;SSE;11;44%;26%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Clouds and sun;31;25;S;13;66%;13%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;A couple of showers;15;10;NE;16;52%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;27;Clearing;32;27;WNW;9;66%;8%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;31;24;Showers around;29;24;ENE;9;84%;95%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm around;36;26;ENE;10;51%;55%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;24;17;A shower or two;27;18;SSW;12;62%;89%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Afternoon showers;24;11;An afternoon shower;25;11;SW;10;38%;58%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;27;23;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;SSE;12;75%;60%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with sunshine;5;-6;Mostly sunny;3;-6;ESE;11;44%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;22;57%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;29;21;Mostly cloudy;29;17;SSE;13;64%;58%;4

Montreal, Canada;Freezing fog;6;2;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;3;67%;18%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;1;-10;Turning sunny;1;-10;N;10;52%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;38;27;Hot with hazy sun;36;27;NNW;14;36%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mainly cloudy;29;15;NW;15;48%;44%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;19;8;Rain and drizzle;13;9;N;10;77%;99%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;14;2;Clearing;16;6;W;15;56%;75%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-5;-21;Partly sunny;-7;-20;SW;12;73%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;20;8;Turning cloudy, mild;21;9;NNE;13;37%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;5;-1;Periods of rain;8;-1;SSW;11;75%;96%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;6;1;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;WSW;14;70%;17%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with a shower;34;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;ENE;16;60%;6%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of showers;30;24;A shower or two;32;24;NW;10;71%;89%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;A little p.m. rain;29;24;E;12;76%;89%;4

Paris, France;Hazy sun and mild;19;8;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;5;NNE;17;62%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;27;18;Sunny and delightful;30;20;S;13;58%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. shower;34;26;Partial sunshine;35;26;S;10;59%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;15;75%;58%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;E;10;46%;6%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;13;0;Clouds and sun, mild;16;2;SE;10;49%;6%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cool;14;-1;High clouds;14;3;E;11;44%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;11;Mostly cloudy, rain;18;12;SE;13;74%;98%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;16;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SE;9;82%;36%;6

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;12;68%;91%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-3;Some glaze;0;-2;SSW;36;64%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and mild;10;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-3;SSE;12;53%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;N;12;59%;4%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;22;8;Breezy in the a.m.;18;6;NNE;22;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;5;Periods of sun;19;7;NNE;9;68%;11%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;SSW;8;67%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;16;9;W;20;60%;26%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in places;27;18;A p.m. shower or two;27;18;ENE;15;66%;70%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;E;22;71%;27%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of showers;25;19;Brief a.m. showers;24;18;WSW;10;83%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;E;11;39%;27%;12

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Patchy morning fog;25;13;SSW;10;55%;20%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;29;20;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;NNE;11;75%;6%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;ENE;9;57%;10%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;11;5;A little p.m. rain;9;7;SSW;12;81%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and mild;16;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;3;ENE;9;51%;74%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;27;19;Heavy morning rain;21;10;NW;30;74%;86%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A morning shower;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NNE;11;75%;94%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;10;2;A couple of showers;6;-2;ENE;12;76%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;ENE;24;68%;92%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Fog, then some sun;11;-1;Partial sunshine;9;2;S;14;76%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;24;19;Partly sunny;26;20;N;13;66%;38%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;29;20;Very warm and humid;30;21;WNW;9;64%;81%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;10;-3;Mostly sunny;6;-2;S;11;78%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;15;9;Brief a.m. showers;16;1;WNW;12;85%;97%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;7;-3;A little snow;4;-1;N;12;58%;94%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;17;4;Windy and cooler;11;6;N;31;23%;26%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cool with sunshine;15;7;Mostly sunny, cool;15;10;SE;8;51%;10%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;18;7;Clouds and sunshine;20;7;ENE;9;46%;25%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;Clouds and sun, mild;21;10;ESE;13;36%;91%;6

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;5;3;Low clouds breaking;12;4;NNW;14;76%;19%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy;22;13;Mostly cloudy;24;15;SE;18;34%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;19;13;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;ESE;27;68%;60%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-6;-14;A bit of snow;-2;-16;N;11;41%;83%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;11;6;Chilly with rain;8;6;ENE;8;71%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;12;1;Mostly sunny;14;2;SE;11;50%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm around;35;23;NW;8;59%;66%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Abundant sunshine;10;-5;Mostly sunny;6;-5;SE;11;47%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;12;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-4;SE;19;44%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;16;12;Breezy;16;12;SSE;28;71%;66%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and hot;38;24;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;8;38%;10%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-10;Colder;3;-5;NE;5;44%;33%;5

