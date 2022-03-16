Alexa
No price hikes for rice wine in Taiwan: Finance minister

Whether the prices of instant noodles will be raised has not yet been decided: TTL chairman

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 20:52
Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong

Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amidst rising consumer prices in Taiwan, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said during a Finance Committee hearing at Taiwan’s legislature on Wednesday (March 16) that there are no plans to raise the prices of race wine, Liberty Times reported.

Ting Yen-che (丁彥哲), chairman at Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp (TTL), said during the same hearing that even though prices of raw materials have risen, TTL, a state-run enterprise, has the responsibility to stabilize consumer prices in the country, and therefore the company will not increase prices of its products for now, per Liberty times.

It’s certain that the prices of rice wine will remain the same, but whether the prices of instant noodles will be raised has not yet been decided, Ting added.

TTL is run and totally owned by the Ministry of Finance.
TTL
rice wine
instant noodles
price hikes

