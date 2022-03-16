Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese Y-8 spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Y-8 ELINT appeared southwest of Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 20:19
A Y-8 spotter plane appeared in Taiwan's ADIZ Wednesday. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

A Y-8 spotter plane appeared in Taiwan's ADIZ Wednesday. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT spotter plane from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during Wednesday (March 16), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

As on most previous occasions, the aircraft was spotted southwest of Taiwan’s main island, and was challenged by Air Force planes issuing radio warnings telling the Chinese plane to turn back immediately. The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the PLAAF electronic intelligence aircraft.

The highest number of PLAAF aircraft intruding into Taiwan’s ADIZ on a single day so far this year was recorded on Jan. 23, when 39 Chinese planes were spotted. That number was the highest since early Oct. 2021, with a record of 56 planes being set on Oct. 4, CNA reported.

A version of the Y-8 reportedly crashed into the South China Sea near Vietnam on March 1, according to a report confirmed by Taiwan’s main intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau (NSB). Media in Taiwan reported that following the alleged crash, no Y-8 planes appeared in the country’s ADIZ from March 2 to March 7.
ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
Y-8
Y-8 ELINT
PLAAF
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/16 10:08
13 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
13 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/15 10:30
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/11 10:33
Taiwan legislature approves motion calling for more anti-air missile training
Taiwan legislature approves motion calling for more anti-air missile training
2022/03/10 14:32
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
2022/03/10 14:08

Updated : 2022-03-16 21:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: Leaked FSB document
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: Leaked FSB document
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast