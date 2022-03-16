Ukraine: Top UN court to rule on Russian invasion lawsuit

The decision by the ICJ, also known as the 'World Court,' will be read out in The Hague's Peace Palace The decision by the ICJ, also known as the 'World Court,' will be read out in The Hague's Peace Palace

The United Nations' highest court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), is set to rule Wednesday on an urgent request by Ukraine for Russia to halt its invasion.

The ruling by the court would be the first such verdict handed by an international court since the war in Ukraine began on February 24.

What is the case?

Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegally trying to justify the war by falsely claiming genocide in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych sought to get the ICJ to order Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations."

"Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the court, which is based in The Hague.

Russia boycotted the ICJ's hearings earlier this month.

In a written filing, Moscow argued that the court "did not have jurisdiction" because Ukraine's request fell outside of the scope of the UN's 1948 Genocide Convention upon which it based its case.

Russia went on to say "it was acting in self-defense" to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine said the Genocide Convention, which both countries have signed, does not allow an invasion to prevent a genocide. There is no evidence of Ukraine committing or planning attacks that could be deemed crimes against humanity.



Does the case fall under the ICJ's jurisdiction?

Marieke de Hoon, an assistant international criminal law professor at the University of Amsterdam, told the AFP news agency that the ICJ only needed to determine whether there was a dispute over the interpretation of the Genocide Convention.

"It won't be difficult for the ICJ to rule that this low threshold is reached," she said. "Whether Russia will oblige is an entirely different question."

The ICJ was set up after the World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, based mainly on treaties and conventions.

The ICJ's rulings are binding, but it has no executive means to enforce them in countries.

The case is separate from a war crimes investigation in Ukraine launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a separate tribunal also based in The Hague.

What are the latest developments in Ukraine?

Wednesday's ICJ session comes as Russian forces step up strikes on residential buildings in Kyiv.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has topped 3 million, according to the refugee agency UNHCR.

The UN human rights office reported that 691 people have been killed and 1,143 injured so far, noting that the actual figures were likely "considerably higher."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the positions in the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives were starting to sound "more realistic." On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is "hope for compromise."

