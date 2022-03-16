Digital Badge Market – Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

The global market for digital badges will reach US $ 110.6 million in 2021 and US $ 703.12 million in 2030, with a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.81% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Predicted to grow.

Digital badges provide online access, display, and validation of important information about holders’ achievements and skills. Badge acquisition varies, including an increasing number of online platforms. Digital badges are not only an approval of learning, but also a verification of that learning. Sometimes they are prizes that recognize high achievements such as passing difficult exams. In addition, a personnel training program You can also earn points by completing it.

Aspects that affect market growth

Market drivers The proliferation of social and digital learning through various online platforms is driving the growth of the market.

-Gamification is becoming more and more prevalent in the field of learning and education, creating favorable opportunities in the global market, especially in developing countries. Market Growth -Various professional development programs offered by leading companies such as SAP, Oracle, SAS, and IBM will keep professionals focused on skillset upgrades, and as a result, the global market is expected to grow. Will be.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

With the spread of the COVID-19 standard, the adoption of digital badges is increasing as employees and HR are similarly focused on bridging the skill gaps caused by the telecommuting culture. Second, this factor contributes to the global market for digital badges.

North America is the largest market for digital badges and is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Well-known companies dominate the market.

Accredible

Accreditrust

Credly

Badgelist

Portfolium

ProExam

Be Badges

Basno

Bestr

Nocti Business Solutions

Badgecraft

Concentric Sky

Discendum

EbizON

Forall Systems

LearningTimes

Youtopia

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation based on segment analysis offering

platform

service

End-user-based segmentation

Academic

K-12

Higher education

Corporate

Small and medium-sized enterprises

large company

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

