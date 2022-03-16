Temperature Sensor Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

The global temperature sensor market is projected to reach US $ 5.99 billion in 2021 and US $ 10.6 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.

A temperature sensor is a device that measures temperature or heat by means of an electrical signal, such as a thermocouple or a thermostatic resistor. A thermocouple is a device that measures temperature using two dissimilar metals. Generates a voltage that is directly proportional to the temperature change. The temperature change causes different voltages in different parts of the circuit.

Aspects that affect market growth

Market Growth: The global market for temperature sensors will grow over the next few years due to features such as durability, accuracy and low power consumption. Expected.

Market drivers: Government regulation of the use of temperature sensors is needed to prevent overheating problems, which is the driving force of the market.

Market opportunities: In the manufacturing, automotive and petrochemical industries The sensors used are expected to bring favorable market opportunities in the future.

Market threats: Lack of technical knowledge and heating problems with sensors in extreme environments can hinder the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

The COVID -19 epidemic has had little impact on the growth of the temperature sensor market. Home appliances such as wearables, laptops and desktops have recently been OEM (destination brands). Production is declining due to disruptions in the global supply chain, including China, the main manufacturing hub. In addition, the proliferation of smartphones and the adoption of other gadgets are contributing to the growth of the temperature sensor market. Demand for thermometers, MRI devices, diagnostic imaging devices, etc. equipped with temperature sensors increased in the healthcare industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare dominated the temperature sensor market.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region had the largest share of the temperature sensor market. The most prominent companies in the global temperature sensor market are:

ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Incorporated, Denso Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, The Micronas Group, Omron Corporation.

Segment Analysis

segmentation based on type

Contact temperature sensor

thermocouple

Resistive film temperature detector

Thermistor

Temperature sensor IC

Bimetal temperature sensor

Non-contact temperature sensor

Infrared temperature sensor

Fiber optic temperature sensor

End-user industry-based segmentation

· Automotive

· Electronics

· Manufacturing

· Aerospace · Defense

· Oil · Gas

· Healthcare

· Marine

· Other

Regions

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

