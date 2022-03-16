Industry 4.0 Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2030

The global market size of the Industry 4.0 market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of US $ 65.9 billion in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% in the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 477.3 billion in 2030. The

Fourth Industrial Revolution represents the emergence of new digital industrial education methods. Advanced robot control, automation tools, sensors, artificial intelligence, deep learning, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, etc. have been integrated. It is a system. There are many other technologies as part of Technology 4.0. These facilitate automatic optimization and configuration of machines. Next year, when machines will connect and communicate without humans. It seems that this is the basis for the rapid investment in the Industry 4.0 market.

Aspects affecting market growth

Market Growth: Industry 4.0 global market will be in the near future due to increased government spending on industrial automation, robot technology improvement, automation. Rapid growth is expected.

Market threats: High initial investment and shortage of skilled workers can hinder the growth of the entire market.

Market drivers: Industrial Internet is becoming more widespread and will be in the future The year is expected to drive the market growth of Industry 4.0.

Market Opportunity: Increased use of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in medical wearables is expected to bring growth opportunities to the entire Industry 4.0 market.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 has fueled a wave of automation in many industries. Nonetheless, most companies are discontinuing production due to supply chain disruptions. In today’s Industry 4.0 environment, companies have several opportunities to create and adopt solutions that drive digital transformation. Industry 4.0 will help companies develop their businesses more efficiently through the Internet of Things and other technologies. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit the overall growth of the Industry 4.0 market. Contributed to.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the demand for Industry 4.0.

Globally, the following companies dominate the Industry 4.0 market:

3D Systems

ABB Limited

Advantech

Basler

Cisco Systems

Cognex Corporation

Daifuku

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International

IBM

Intel Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Nvidia

Siemens

Stratasys

Addverb Technologies

AI Brain

Algolux

Beckhoff Automation

BigchainDB GmbH

LogiLube

Pratiti Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

Part-based segmentation

, hardware

, software

, service

technology-based segmentation

, industrial robots

, blockchain

, industrial sensors

, industrial 3D Printing

· Machine vision

· Other

end-user-based segmentation

· Aerospace

· Automotive

· Energy · Power

· Logistics

· Others

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

