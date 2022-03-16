Industry 4.0 Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2030

The global market size of the Industry 4.0 market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of US $ 65.9 billion in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% in the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 477.3 billion in 2030. The
Fourth Industrial Revolution represents the emergence of new digital industrial education methods. Advanced robot control, automation tools, sensors, artificial intelligence, deep learning, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, etc. have been integrated. It is a system. There are many other technologies as part of Technology 4.0. These facilitate automatic optimization and configuration of machines. Next year, when machines will connect and communicate without humans. It seems that this is the basis for the rapid investment in the Industry 4.0 market.
Aspects affecting market growth
Market Growth: Industry 4.0 global market will be in the near future due to increased government spending on industrial automation, robot technology improvement, automation. Rapid growth is expected.
Market threats: High initial investment and shortage of skilled workers can hinder the growth of the entire market.
Market drivers: Industrial Internet is becoming more widespread and will be in the future The year is expected to drive the market growth of Industry 4.0.
Market Opportunity: Increased use of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in medical wearables is expected to bring growth opportunities to the entire Industry 4.0 market.
COVID-19 Uncertainty
COVID-19 has fueled a wave of automation in many industries. Nonetheless, most companies are discontinuing production due to supply chain disruptions. In today’s Industry 4.0 environment, companies have several opportunities to create and adopt solutions that drive digital transformation. Industry 4.0 will help companies develop their businesses more efficiently through the Internet of Things and other technologies. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit the overall growth of the Industry 4.0 market. Contributed to.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the demand for Industry 4.0.
Globally, the following companies dominate the Industry 4.0 market:
- 3D Systems
- ABB Limited
- Advantech
- Basler
- Cisco Systems
- Cognex Corporation
- Daifuku
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric
- Honeywell International
- IBM
- Intel Corporation
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Nvidia
- Siemens
- Stratasys
- Addverb Technologies
- AI Brain
- Algolux
- Beckhoff Automation
- BigchainDB GmbH
- LogiLube
- Pratiti Technologies
- Other Prominent Players
Segment Analysis
Part-based segmentation
, hardware
, software
, service
technology-based segmentation
, industrial robots
, blockchain
, industrial sensors
, industrial 3D Printing
· Machine vision
· Other
end-user-based segmentation
· Aerospace
· Automotive
· Energy · Power
· Logistics
· Others
by region
North America
- America
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
western Europe
- England
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European countries
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern European countries
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia / New Zealand
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East / Africa (MEA)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Other Middle East / Africa regions
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other South American regions
