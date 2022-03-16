Paint and Coating Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030

The global paint and coating market is projected to reach US $ 168.3 billion in 2021 and reach US $ 317.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The purpose of paints and coatings is to extend the life of the object and protect it from corrosion, oxidation and wear. The glossy appearance serves both decorative and functional purposes. Masu. Walls, metal parts, equipment paints and coatings decorate them. Also, raw materials are resins, pigments, hardeners, dispersants, additives, solvents used in the manufacture of paints and coatings. Paints and There are different types of resins used in coatings.

Aspects that influence market growth .

Market driving force: Increasing number of companies engaged in construction, automobiles and other industries is expected to drive the global market.

Market Growth: Paints and coatings are easy to apply, environmentally friendly and provide excellent aesthetics and performance. This leads to positive growth of the global market.

Market Threat: Long drying time of water-based coatings And the difficulty of applying thin powder coating films has slowed global growth.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global paint and coating market. COVID-19 The outbreak has closed several manufacturing plants and adversely affected countries in export-oriented economies. Many construction sites have ceased functioning due to social distance, self-isolation, and blockade of the entire city. These factors are affecting the overall consumption of paints and coatings around the world. The

Asia-Pacific region will dominate the market in 2021 and will generate a large amount of global revenue. Occupied part.



Highlights of Paints and Coatings Market Report

The global market size in 2021 is US $ 168.3 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Polyurethane materials are expected to record the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

This is due to the excellent performance of polyurethane materials in extreme temperatures and various environmental conditions, as well as their widespread use in structural steel, flooring and roofing materials, truck bedliners, ships and other applications.

The building and decoration segment will have the highest revenue share in 2021, and this segment will continue to grow steadily from 2022 to 2030.

China accounted for the majority of revenues in 2021. During the forecast period, manufacturing growth and an increase in infrastructure development projects in the country are expected to drive the regional market.

Below is a list of prominent companies featured in the global paint and coating market.

The Sherwin Williams Company

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Other Prominent Players

segment analysis

Segmentation based on products

, water-based paints

, solvent-based paints

, powder paints

, high solids / radiation curing

, and other (specialty coating)

materials Based on segmentation

, acrylic

, polyester

, alkyd

, polyurethane

, epoxy resin

, and other

applications-based segmentation

, construction, decoration

, non-building

automobiles, and transportation equipment .

wood

General industry

Marine

protection

others

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

