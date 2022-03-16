3D Motion Capture Market 2021 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2030

The global market for 3D motion capture will reach US $ 173.05 million in 2021, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, and reach US $ 562.8 million in 2030. Motion capture is about capturing the movement of people and things .

Motion capture includes education, media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medicine, engineering and design, industrial manufacturing, and more. There are uses. 3D motion capture is for recording human movements to create virtual personalities and characters for computer animation. This technology focuses primarily on capturing the movements of the subject. However, the visual attributes of the subject are not emphasized. Create a 3D model based on 3D motion capture and make it move in the same way as the subject.

Aspects that affect the growth of the market

Market driving force: Increasing interest in 3D animation and technological advances in computer vision will lead to global market growth

Market Growth: As a result of increasing industrial research and medical applications, and technological advances, especially computer vision, the global 3D motion capture market is steadily growing.

Market Threats: More advanced processing hardware and software requirements can slow growth across the market.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

The media production industry is COVID-19 as many countries around the world have been blocked. The global 3D motion capture market, like many other industries, was hit hard during the period. The entertainment industry has been stagnant for so long that the market has slowed. The slowdown in economic growth is negatively impacting the gaming industry. In addition, from a software perspective, regular license renewals are expected to benefit vendors. In the

Asia-Pacific region, the 3D motion capture market is It is expected to grow rapidly.



According to this report, the leading companies in the global 3D motion capture market are:

Vicon Motion Systems Limited

Qualisys AB

Motion Analysis Corporation

Xsens Technologies BV

Optitrack Synertial Labs Limited

PhaseSpace, Incorporated

Phoenix Technologies, Incorporated

Noraxon USA, Incorporated

Codamotion

Other Prominent Players

