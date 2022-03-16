Alexa
Transportation Management System Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Over the forecast period (2021-2027), the transportation management system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.2%. It appears that the driving force behind the growth of the transportation management system market is the rapid development of smart cities, rapid changes in the transport industry, and the digitalization of major industries. As a result of digitalization and investments in technological development, consumer goods companies are experiencing rapid growth over the last decade. Businesses are tracking goods electronically, using wireless connectivity, and using handheld devices for their staff.

Industry Dynamics of Transportation Management Systems

  • Transportation management systems are being adopted for supply chain management and transportation activities by transportation companies and third-party providers due to digital technology’s impact on the transportation industry.
  • A rise in cloud-based applications has contributed to positive growth in the transportation sector, which will boost the market for transportation management systems.
  • A growing number of analytics solutions have emerged in the transportation space, which has led to an increase in demand for TMS systems.
  • Developing transportation management systems is challenging because of the safety of data.
  • Transport sector losses are significant when shipments are delayed or delivered incorrectly; however, it can significantly reduce loss potential by adopting a transportation management system.

Impact of COVID-19 on Transportation Management System Market

Globally, the COVID-19 has a significant impact on the market for transportation management systems. COVID-19 is likely to have a significant impact on the supply chain and services industries. A significant impact on the transportation industry and changes in regulatory policies may have substantial repercussions for the market growth of transportation management systems.

Outline of the Report

The report presents a global market for transportation management systems by mode, application, and deployment.

The transportation management systems market segments by mode:

  • Railways
  • Airways
  • Roadways
  • Maritime

The transportation management systems market segments by application:

  • Hospital
  • Travel and tourism
  • Consumer goods and retail
  • Parcel and package
  • Fire station
  • Mining

The transportation management systems market segments by deployment:

  • Hosted
  • On-Premises

Regional Outlook of Transportation Management System Market:

The global transportation management system market consists of five subdivisions – North America, Middle East, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The North America market for transportation management systems held the largest share in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific transport management system market to grow rapidly due to the rapid expansion of the automotive and transportation industries in the region.

Key Competitors of Transportation Management System Market

Globally, the market for transportation management systems is highly fragmented, with several small companies. Globally, the most important players in the industry are:

  • SAP SE
  • Manhattan Associates
  • Inet-Logistics GMBH
  • Mercury Gate International, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Descartes
  • JDA Software, Inc.
  • CTSI-Global
  • BluJay Solutions
  • Efkon AG
  • Metro Infrasys Private Limited
  • TMW Systems, Inc.

The transportation management system market report provides a comprehensive analysis of macroeconomic factors and each segment’s market attractiveness. In addition to analysing the segmental/regional outlook, the report will assess how the top players perform in the respective segments and regions. The report includes inputs as well as conclusions.

Comprehensive Analysis of Transportation Management System Market:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis of Transportation Management System Market:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • The Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of Transportation Management System Market:

  • Government authorities, associations, and organizations
  • Research Institutions and Universities
  • Trade publications and magazines
  • Transportation management system service providers
  • Transportation management system solution providers

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

