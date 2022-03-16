Transportation Management System Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Over the forecast period (2021-2027), the transportation management system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.2%. It appears that the driving force behind the growth of the transportation management system market is the rapid development of smart cities, rapid changes in the transport industry, and the digitalization of major industries. As a result of digitalization and investments in technological development, consumer goods companies are experiencing rapid growth over the last decade. Businesses are tracking goods electronically, using wireless connectivity, and using handheld devices for their staff.

Industry Dynamics of Transportation Management Systems

Transportation management systems are being adopted for supply chain management and transportation activities by transportation companies and third-party providers due to digital technology’s impact on the transportation industry.

A rise in cloud-based applications has contributed to positive growth in the transportation sector, which will boost the market for transportation management systems.

A growing number of analytics solutions have emerged in the transportation space, which has led to an increase in demand for TMS systems.

Developing transportation management systems is challenging because of the safety of data.

Transport sector losses are significant when shipments are delayed or delivered incorrectly; however, it can significantly reduce loss potential by adopting a transportation management system.

Impact of COVID-19 on Transportation Management System Market

Globally, the COVID-19 has a significant impact on the market for transportation management systems. COVID-19 is likely to have a significant impact on the supply chain and services industries. A significant impact on the transportation industry and changes in regulatory policies may have substantial repercussions for the market growth of transportation management systems.

Outline of the Report

The report presents a global market for transportation management systems by mode, application, and deployment.

The transportation management systems market segments by mode:

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Maritime

The transportation management systems market segments by application:

Hospital

Travel and tourism

Consumer goods and retail

Parcel and package

Fire station

Mining

The transportation management systems market segments by deployment:

Hosted

On-Premises

Regional Outlook of Transportation Management System Market:

The global transportation management system market consists of five subdivisions – North America, Middle East, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The North America market for transportation management systems held the largest share in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific transport management system market to grow rapidly due to the rapid expansion of the automotive and transportation industries in the region.

Key Competitors of Transportation Management System Market

Globally, the market for transportation management systems is highly fragmented, with several small companies. Globally, the most important players in the industry are:

SAP SE

Manhattan Associates

Inet-Logistics GMBH

Mercury Gate International, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Descartes

JDA Software, Inc.

CTSI-Global

BluJay Solutions

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys Private Limited

TMW Systems, Inc.

The transportation management system market report provides a comprehensive analysis of macroeconomic factors and each segment’s market attractiveness. In addition to analysing the segmental/regional outlook, the report will assess how the top players perform in the respective segments and regions. The report includes inputs as well as conclusions.

Comprehensive Analysis of Transportation Management System Market:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

PEST Analysis

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis of Transportation Management System Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of Transportation Management System Market:

Government authorities, associations, and organizations

Research Institutions and Universities

Trade publications and magazines

Transportation management system service providers

Transportation management system solution providers

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

